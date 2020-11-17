Bethel Christian and Parrott Academy punch tickets to 8-man football state title games
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Bethel Christian and Parrott Academy 8-man football teams punched tickets to their respective NCISAA title games with wins Monday night.
NCISAA DI SEMIFINALS
(4) Parrott Academy 58 - (1) St. David’s School 36
NCISAA DI CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Parrott Academy (5-2) at (2) John Paul II (6-2) - Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in Greenville
*Parrott Academy beat John Paul II, 43-32, in Kinston back on Friday, Oct. 30
NCISAA DII SEMIFINALS
(3) Community Christian 14 - (2) Bethel Christian Academy 60
NCISAA DII CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Bethel Christian Academy (3-1) vs. (1) Pungo Christian Academy (4-1) - Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Community Christian in Wilson
*Pungo Christian beat Bethel Christian, 46-22, in Belhaven back on Friday, Oct. 2
*Championship game date/time is subject to change. WITN Sports is told game could be played Friday, Nov. 20.
