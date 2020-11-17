ACC reschedules six football games after Miami players test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — No. 12 Miami had its remaining three games postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the program, forcing the Atlantic Coast Conference to reschedule a total of six games over the last month of the season.

Georgia Tech at Miami scheduled for Saturday is now tentatively set for Dec. 19, the date of the ACC championship game.

Miami’s game at Wake Forest that was scheduled for Nov. 28 is now set for Dec. 5.

Georgia Tech, which had its game last week against Pittsburgh postponed because of COVID-19 issues with both teams, joins No. 5 Texas A&M and Arizona State as teams that will now go two weeks without playing.

No. 15 Marshall also had its game against Charlotte canceled.

