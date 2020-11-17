Advertisement

6-year-old shot in face at Brunswick County playground

Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the face while he was playing on a school playground during recess.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Lincoln Elementary School on Friday after a report of a child being wounded on school grounds. Deputies determined that the bullet that hit the child was fired from a significant distance. The father of the 6-year-old said he was struck by a 9mm bullet in his mouth Friday but is doing well.

Detectives say they don’t believe there was any malicious intent involved and that it’s likely someone shooting on private property was responsible.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

