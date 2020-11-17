Advertisement

2 arrested for fatal shooting outside Raleigh nightclub

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was shot outside a nightclub in North Carolina.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Gregg and Daron Pouncy were arrested Sunday, two days after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Maya Elaine Rogers in Raleigh.

Responding officers found Rogers with serious injuries by the nightclub, Paris Lounge, on Friday. She was then transported to a hospital, where she died. Gregg has been charged with murder.

Pouncy has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon.

