2 arrested for fatal shooting outside Raleigh nightclub
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was shot outside a nightclub in North Carolina.
The Raleigh Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Gregg and Daron Pouncy were arrested Sunday, two days after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Maya Elaine Rogers in Raleigh.
Responding officers found Rogers with serious injuries by the nightclub, Paris Lounge, on Friday. She was then transported to a hospital, where she died. Gregg has been charged with murder.
Pouncy has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.