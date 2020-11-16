Some floodwaters continue to rise, closing area roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Floodwaters continue to rise to some parts of Eastern Carolina, while in other areas roads are starting to reopen.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Mumford Road outside of Greenville closed this morning due to rising waters of the Tar River.

The highway, near Highway 33, is closed in both directions and is expected to stay that way for a couple of days.

Meteorologists say the Tar River in Greenville is expected to crest later today.

In Lenoir County, Hugo Road near the Greene County line is blocked in both directions by floodwaters. That highway near Skeeter Pond Road is expected to be closed for a week, according to the DOT.

The Contentnea Creek at Hookerton crested Sunday night.

In Kinston, Caswell Street near the Neuseway Nature Center is now flooded. The DOT says it should reopen by the end of the week as the Neuse River should crest Friday.

Multiple roads remain closed in Duplin County due to flooding. Those include Durwood Evans Road south of Beulaville, Norwood Blanchard Road south of Chinquapin, and Deep Bottom Road, also south of Chinquapin

