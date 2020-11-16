Advertisement

Police believe two Kinston shootings related

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police believe two different shootings early Sunday morning are related.

Officers say just after midnight they were called to a home on Laroque Avenue for a man who had been shot.

Willie Sutton, Jr. told police he had a dispute inside his home which led to him being shot in the upper chest/arm area.

Police say a short time later, a 22-year-old man from Kinston showed up at UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. That man was flown to Vidant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Officers say the two shootings appear to be related and that Sutton was targeted as the victim.

Charges are pending in this case, police say.

