Police: 1 dead in standoff at tire shop in Concord

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement authorities say one person is dead and another is in custody following a four-hour standoff at a tire shop in Concord.

WSOC-TV reports Concord Police said a number of employees got out of the shop when they heard gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, but the suspect barricaded inside with one staff member. When officers finally entered the business, they found the body of the employee, who had been fatally shot.

Police have not released the names of the suspect and victim. They also have not said if a motive has been determined.

The SWAT Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Concord Police.

