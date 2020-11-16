Person of interest wanted in Walmart theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are hoping you can help them identify a person of interest in a store theft.

Police this morning released store surveillance photos of the man who is wanted for questioning in a theft at the Yopp Road Walmart.

The man is between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing a black T-shirt with a Fallout logo, black bandana, blue cargo shorts, white tennis shoes, and a red/black baseball hat with white lettering.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

If you know this man you're asked to call Jacksonville police. (Jacksonville police)

