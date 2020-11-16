Advertisement

Pepsi redesigns 2-liter bottles for 1st time in nearly 3 decades

Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the...
Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the right.(Source: PepsiCo via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years.

The company said the new bottle is easier to pour, thanks to a “grip point” at the bottom that’s 25% slimmer than the old bottle.

The bottle design will be used for more than two dozen of PepsiCo’s drinks, including its line of Pepsi options, Mountain Dew, Crush, Dr. Pepper and Schweppes Ginger Ale.

The new bottles come out in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Wisconsin on Monday. Pepsi said a nationwide debut is planned for the “near future.”

Coca-Cola’s 2-liter bottles have had a similar contoured designed for more than a decade. That change reportedly led to a boost in sales for Coke’s 2-liter line.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state
Greenville Fire Rescue responds to Greenville house fire Saturday night.
One injured in Greenville house fire
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Funeral arrangements for Jamesville firefighter
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%