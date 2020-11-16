Off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - A Durham County sheriff’s deputy was shot Saturday morning while off-duty and driving his personal vehicle.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m., near the intersection of Mineral Springs and Fletcher’s Chapel roads, when someone in a white or silver Hyundai Sonata pulled up next to him and fired several shots into the deputy’s car, according to WRAL.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told WRAL News they heard shots around that time near the intersection of Mineral Springs and N.C. Highway 98.

Durham County Sheriff's Office investigation (Durham County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Employees at Reliable Motors said their security cameras captured what happened.

A security video shared with WRAL shows the scene unfold. A black sedan approaches a stoplight when a Hyundai Sonata pulls up from behind. The driver’s window of the Sonata rolls down, and a flash can be seen coming out of the Sonata – and going into the car that witnesses said belonged to the deputy.

Yussef Adel, an employee at Reliable Motors, had just begun his workday when the shooting took place. He said the shooting happening in mid-morning on a busy road was especially disturbing.

“For someone to have that audacity to do that, that’s the thing that troubles me. Like, what else could happen here,” he said.

A person who works at the Circus Food Store nearby said he did not see what happened but heard about seven shots. Another person shared photos of deputies directing traffic away from that same intersection. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on that scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.

