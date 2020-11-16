Advertisement

Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach

Amy Marie Miles
Amy Marie Miles(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 35-year-old woman is charged with second degree murder in the death of her 1-month-old baby.

WECT reports Carolina Beach police officers and other first responders were called to 707 Ocean Blvd. on January 20, 2020 in regards to the death of a baby girl, Adalynn Garner.

Amy Marie Miles was also charged with child abuse and neglect, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website.

She received a grand jury indictment on November 9, and was arrested November 14.

She was taken to the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

No further details were immediately available.

