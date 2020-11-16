Advertisement

Help still needed for more than 20,000 children across Eastern Carolina

Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles with the Churches Outreach Network says more help is needed for their Toys for Tots drive.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More help is needed to bring Christmas and the holiday season to children throughout Eastern North Carolina.

The Toys for Tots drive is not happening at WITN due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, they are accepting monetary donations in order to help bring the gift of the holiday season to more than 20,000 children across the area.

Reverend Dr. Rodney Coles spoke on WITN News at Sunrise about the ways you can help. Along with monetary donations, you can donate toys at the Honda dealership and the Ayden Golf Club.

You can send monetary donations to:
Churches Outreach Network
P.O. Box 31045
Greenville, NC 27833

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state
Greenville Fire Rescue responds to Greenville house fire Saturday night.
One injured in Greenville house fire
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Funeral arrangements for Jamesville firefighter
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Cooler air rolls in as skies stay sunny
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash