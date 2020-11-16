Help still needed for more than 20,000 children across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More help is needed to bring Christmas and the holiday season to children throughout Eastern North Carolina.

The Toys for Tots drive is not happening at WITN due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, they are accepting monetary donations in order to help bring the gift of the holiday season to more than 20,000 children across the area.

Reverend Dr. Rodney Coles spoke on WITN News at Sunrise about the ways you can help. Along with monetary donations, you can donate toys at the Honda dealership and the Ayden Golf Club.

You can send monetary donations to: Churches Outreach Network

P.O. Box 31045

Greenville, NC 27833

