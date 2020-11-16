Advertisement

‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app

By WXIA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - An Atlanta woman says a man she met up with through a dating app beat her and even pulled a gun on her. Police are searching for the suspect.

Brittany Correri’s bruised lips and aching body only tell part of her story, one that still haunts her. She says on Wednesday night she went on a first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the dating app Hinge.

She says everything started smoothly. He even met her friends and family. But later that night into Thursday morning, after leaving the Hide Lounge nightclub, Correri says her date turned violent.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, my arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I’m not worth that,” she said.

At one point, Correri says things escalated even more when Ben allegedly pulled a gun on her.

“He was dead set on killing me,” she said. “Mentally, I’m not okay.”

At that point, the two were stopped in northwest Atlanta at the Westside Provisions District, an upscale retail area.

“He’s dragging me and beating me, and there just happened to be a security guard there. So, she comes running, taking pictures. I think he gets spooked. It was literally by the grace of God,” Correri said.

Police say officers responded to the area Thursday morning and met with security. Investigators think Correri’s date drove her around in his white BMW for about an hour before they stopped at the retail area.

Correri can’t help but wonder if her date’s intentions from the beginning were to hurt her.

“It almost just felt like a setup of a situation,” she said.

Police are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
Greenville Fire Rescue responds to Greenville house fire Saturday night.
One injured in Greenville house fire
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Cases rise almost eight percent overnight
Tar River Flooding
City officials expect Tar River to crest Monday
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts

Latest News

In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial begins in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
The launch marks the first fully operational, crewed mission for SpaceX and the first time NASA...
Historic SpaceX launch sends 4 astronauts to ISS
Julianna, 3, and Dylan, 5, Lasczak visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro...
Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass
Christmas might look a little different this year, just like everything else, but Santa Claus...
Santas go virtual to bring holiday cheer during COVID-19 pandemic