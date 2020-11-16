Greenville Christmas parade to go on, with COVID-19 twist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Christmas Parade is a “go” for this year...but thanks to COVID, it’s going to be quite a bit different.

The biggest change? Instead of an audience lining the street as floats progress on the route, attendees will be driving down the street themselves to view stationary floats.

Greenville Jaycees say this is a safety measure to keep people from crowding up.

They’ve also modified the parade route to reduce crowds and give space for the “Greenville Gives” event.

Attendance is limited for the same reason and will be on a first come, first served basis.

Float entry fees are reduced to limit the economic strain on sponsors.

There will be no high school marching bands, and fewer fire trucks, to leave room for more floats.

The parade is set for December 5 at 5:00 p.m.

