DEPUTIES: Man with multiple guns, drugs stopped from going onto elementary school campus

Angel Alvarado has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational property, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of trafficking in opium, and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.(Craven Co. jail)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies say a man trying to get on school property had several handguns, long guns, and drugs in his vehicle.

It happened on Friday at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School in Havelock.

Angel Alvarado, 55, of Havelock, has been charged with three counts of possession of a gun on educational property, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of trafficking in opium, and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Deputies say a school resource officer stopped Alvarado’s vehicle was going onto campus. After seeing a handgun in the vehicle, a subsequent search turned up the other weapons and drugs.

The man is a relative of a school employee and at this time they haven’t identified a specific threat, but deputies say their investigation is continuing.

Alvarado is jailed under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

