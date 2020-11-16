Advertisement

Couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot

MGN Online money
MGN Online money(KGNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina husband and wife who have been playing the same set of lottery numbers for 26 years have won more than $366,000.

Terry Coggeshall claimed the prize Thursday at the headquarters of the North Carolina Education Lottery in Raleigh. He says the lucky numbers had gotten him and his wife close to winning a few times, but they never thought they would take home the Cash 5 jackpot.

The odds of winning were 1 in 962,598. Coggeshall bought the winning ticket at a grocery store in Chapel Hill.

He says the couple started playing the same set of numbers when they lived in Florida.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state
Greenville Fire Rescue responds to Greenville house fire Saturday night.
One injured in Greenville house fire
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Amy Marie Miles
Mother charged with murder of infant in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Funeral arrangements for Jamesville firefighter
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Hospitializations hit new record in state
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Cooler air rolls in as skies stay sunny
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
A small plane with two men on board crashed in a soybean field Monday afternoon.
FIRE CHIEF: Bird strike causes Pitt County plane crash