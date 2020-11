Roseborough’s 4 TDs lead John Paul II to state semifinal win over Fayetteville Christian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sophomore fullback Rion Roseborough scored four touchdowns to lead John Paul II to a 41-6 NCISAA semifinal victory over Fayetteville Christian on Saturday night in Greenville.

NCISAA DI SEMIFINALS

(4) Parrott Academy (4-2) at St. David’s School (6-0) - Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

(3) Fayetteville Christian 6 - (2) John Paul II 41

NCISAA DII SEMIFINALS

(4) Lawrence Academy 20 - (1) Pungo Christian Academy 50

(3) Community Christian (1-3) at (2) Bethel Christian Academy (2-1) - Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.