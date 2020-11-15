Impassable flooded road in Greene County displaces family

“If you don’t see the yellow lines don’t get in because it’s really, really deep.”

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Water in the road is the only thing separating the Graciano Family from their home.

Lewis Graciano couldn’t drive through it, so he began to walk, when one of his neighbors came to rescue him.

“I don’t know, but I got good luck because I got somebody one of my neighbors here driving around with the four wheeler and he saved me,” he said.

Neighbors said the roadway was clear Saturday afternoon, but the next day, they could barely see the lines on the road.

“It got flooded,” said Graciano’s son, Hector.

A flood warning is in effect for Contentnea Creek at Hookerton, as the river is currently at major flood stage.

The major flood event is now displacing this family.

“When I left it was clear, but when I left, we got a lot of water; we cannot get in, so we’re sleeping at my brother’s house,” Graciano said.

“It’s not really a good feeling, not to be able to get home,” Hector added.

The water level in Hookerton will continue to rise, cresting on Monday morning at nearly 20 feet.

For the time being, Graciano is asking drivers to take precautions.

“If you don’t see the yellow lines don’t get in because it’s really, really deep,” he said.

The family hopes the waters will recede soon, so they can once again be back in their own beds.

