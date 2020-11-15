Advertisement

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at...
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at which Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Greenville Fire Rescue responds to Greenville house fire Saturday night.
One injured in Greenville house fire
Highway 58 in Greene County flooded.
Residents leave home in Greene County while flood waters rise
This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
Tar River flooding at Town Common
Tar River Flooding
City officials expect Tar River to crest
Tar River flooding
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear