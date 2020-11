GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire Rescue put out a house fire that happened on 908 Howell Street Saturday night.

At least five fire engines were at the scene after the fire was put out.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said one person had minor injuries.

The back of the house is damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

