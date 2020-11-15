Emergency management officials warn drivers of flooded areas

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lewis Store Road was closed on Friday due to flooding but as the water level receded, Pinetops resident Corey Beach said his area in Edgecombe County was much worse.

“All my neighbors are displaced," Beach said. "We’ve had to park our vehicles at least about a hundred yards from all our houses.”

Beach evacuated to Farmville and stood alongside his dad, checking out the closed road which Beach’s father, Tony, said is significantly lower from Thursday.

First responders in Edgecombe County spent Friday morning rescuing 23 people from their homes.

Beach and his wife made the decision to leave the house because of how high the water was.

“About 10:30 this morning, we walked out and the water came up to right about here on me," Beach said. “And I’m 6′2” and my wife is 5′1″ and we had to carry our two children, our two dogs out.”

Beach is one of many residents in Pinetops who are leaving their homes behind until it is all cleared out.

“Kinda scary dealing with it, you know," Beach said. "You don’t know what’s gonna happen to your house, your valuables. You invest a lot of money into your property and you just don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

While it may take a couple more days for the roads to reopen in eastern North Carolina, emergency management officials said they’re monitoring the floods and asking residents to stay safe.

“The greatest rule of all is “turn around, and don’t drown,”" Pitt County emergency management director Randy Gentry said. “Do not drive through water on the highway, especially moving water.”

Gentry said the western portion of the county, like NC-121 near Contentnea Creek, had the most flooding, with a couple of roads closed until next week.

“The river won’t rest until probably Monday,” Gentry said. “And anything in and around the river, they’ll continue to watch as the water could rise some more. I think it’s projected to come up a couple of more feet over the next couple of days, but I think we’ll be okay.”

In Greene county, emergency services director Brock Kearney said 12 roads were closed as of Friday.

“They’re not closed fully, but some areas are impassable, so we’ve closed them to deter traffic from going through there," Kearney said. “Currently, we’re continuing to watch the continued creek flood level out of Hookerton. It is currently projected to crest on Tuesday at 18.2 feet.”

Flooded areas can be deeper than what it looks.

“If we have to come out and rescue you, that’s putting the first responders also in harm’s way, which is something that could be avoided,” Kearney said.

With signage in place across flooded areas in eastern North Carolina, NCDOT will remove them once the roadways are safe to drive on.

“We’re always watching and making sure that we’re making the proper adjustments to our system to respond," Gentry said. "Any time we have any kind of weather coming through, it just puts us on the edge of our seats to make sure we’re monitoring the entire county, the roadways and any information we can use to make better decisions to reposition any assets such as EMS or fire response so that we can be available to assist citizens as needed.”

