City officials expect Tar River to crest

Tar River Flooding
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tar River is expected to crest on Monday, November 16.

The City of Greenville’s Facebook Page announced the river could crest at 19.7 feet by Monday morning.

This puts the river at a major flood stage.

The post says areas of concern are the Dockside and Riverwalk neighborhoods, along with apartments located near the river in the Beach Street area.

Roadways in the areas north of the Tar River could also be affected.

Here are some photos from the Town Common:

