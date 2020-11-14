Searchers recover bodies of adult and 1-year-old who disappeared from campground in flooding

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Searchers have recovered the bodies of an adult and a 1-year-old boy who disappeared when floodwaters swept through a North Carolina campground brought on by heavy rains. Alexander County officials confirmed the missing came from the Hiddenite Family campground. That brings the death toll to five at the campground following Thursday’s flooding.

Authorities said six people died in Thursday’s flooding around North Carolina, which prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency.

The raging waters inundated the campground on the South Yadkin River in Alexander County at the height of the storm, killing three people there Thursday. Emergency workers had to rescue 31 others from their vehicles, some of them clinging to campers at the campground about 50 miles north of Charlotte. One official called that a ``terrible, heartbreaking event.``

Ryan Mayberry, chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners said in addition to tragic loss of life, there are about 15 to 20 roads and bridges that were washed away, and some of them were major thoroughfares.

