Schools adjust to online learning during flooding

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Flash floods and high water warnings kept some K-5 in-person school kids learning from home Friday.

Kids could still do school virtually thanks to lessons learned in the pandemic.

“There are tiny little silver linings and I think that’s one of the small silver linings, for sure,” said Frances Herring the Superintendent at Lenoir County Schools.

Covid-19 sent school kids home in March, but now under the governor’s mandate, K-5 school kids have the option to attend in-person classes, but months of learning virtually forced the school system to find ways for kids to learn at home.

“It just seemed a natural extension of that to make today a remote day rather than just shut down completely,” said Patrick Miller, the Greene County Schools Superintendent.

So when roadways seemed too dangerous to travel on some school systems here in the east went virtual Friday, putting kids and staff out of harms way.

“The greatest benefit is your not putting your employees at risk on transportation concerns,” said Matthew Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools.

And with schedules and learning plans in place, Cheeseman and Herring explain it’s beneficial in more than one way.

“But it does give the school system a greater flexibility because although children aren’t physically in the building today, it still counts as a true school day,” said Cheeseman.

“And it’s good for us because, if we can continue learning and have these remote learning days that’s time we don’t have to make up,” Herring said.

A reminder that something good can come out of a once difficult transition.

