Residents leave home in Greene County while flood waters rise

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WITN) - Widespread flooding across the east has caused major issues in travel and in some cases, disrupting people’s lives.

An area in Greene County that is prone to flooding has alarmingly high water levels, making it tough for people to even get out of their homes.

On Highway 58 in Stantonsburg, close to Wilson County, part of the road is completely impassable due to flood waters that have made their way over the road, and residents around the area are uneasy.

“I’m very scared, I mean we are disabled, he’s disabled and I’m disabled. We are on a fixed income so I don’t want to lose everything we got.”

Jacquelin Ellis and her husband have lived on Highway 58 for three years now and said they made the decision to go stay with friends before the flood waters got bad.

David King has lived here his whole life and he says even though it looks bad, it was even worse during Hurricane Matthew.

“I think the more you do it, the more you prepare yourself to make sure you get the right things out like your clothes and medicine and stuff. Because you never know what’s going to happen, I hope it doesn’t get any worse than this but I still know it’s coming.”

North Carolina Emergency Management in Greene County said the area on Highway 58 is the worse in the county.

The expected crest for the Contentnea Creek is set for Tuesday morning at 18.4 feet, a major flood stage.

“If you’re in a flood prone area, now is the time to be making some preparations to think about evacuating to a safer place, higher ground.”

North Carolina emergency management said that if you do come across areas with high water, make sure you don’t drive through it.

Turn around and find a different way to where you need to go.

In Greenville, the Tar River is set to crest Sunday into early Monday at 18.8 feet which is moderate to major flood stage.

