Race for Julie’s Pink Warrior Project set for Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In support of Julie’s Pink Warrior Project, Onslow Memorial Hospital is hosting a race.

Julie’s Warrior Project provides mammography screening for under-insured and uninsured patients in Onslow County.

The Race for a Cause 5K and One Mile Fun Run is set for Saturday, November 14 at the Jacksonville Commons.

Runners are invited to participate.

