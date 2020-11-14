Advertisement

Race for Julie’s Pink Warrior Project set for Jacksonville

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In support of Julie’s Pink Warrior Project, Onslow Memorial Hospital is hosting a race.

Julie’s Warrior Project provides mammography screening for under-insured and uninsured patients in Onslow County.

The Race for a Cause 5K and One Mile Fun Run is set for Saturday, November 14 at the Jacksonville Commons.

Runners are invited to participate.

