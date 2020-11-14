Pitt County does final ballot count

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of North Carolina in the presidential race, according to NBC news. The projection comes as many counties across the state tally their final ballot count before as local boards of elections prepare to send results to the State Board of Elections.

In Pitt County, that process was a three-hour-long audit on Friday. Although Trump is projected to win the state, Pitt County Board of Elections members say it’s still important to continue the process and physically count every single vote.

The tally process involved a couple of steps. Board members counted eligible provisional ballots, ones that may have had issues with ID or voter registration. They then deal with ballots that didn’t make the initial cut. Members sorted out problems with typical voter errors like not clicking ‘vote’ or votes mixed up because of the same names as junior and senior in the same family.

The board then counted all of those absentee ballots. Once complete, each board member signed off on the official results. Pitt County Board of Elections Chairman Etsil Mason said he is confident in the process.

“There are a lot of regulations, and the regulations are in place to protect the voter’s right and to set up to make sure that whoever is managing the voting does it correctly. And if it’s not done correctly, there are consequences,” said Mason.

Board members also set a date for a recount, if necessary. Though they say, it is unlikely.

The process was longer this year because of the record number of absentee ballots that needed counting.

North Carolina boards of elections in all counties will send results to the state board for final certification on November 24.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.