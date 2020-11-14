Advertisement

More than 30 roads impassable in Pender County during flooding

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Flooding and heavy rain made more than thirty roads in Pender County impassable Thursday. Some of those roads, damaged from the pounding and consistent downpour, can’t reopen. Part of the roadway on Hwy 53 West, between Hwy 421 and Bell Williams Road, collapsed into the creek below. Road maintenance crews say the road will be closed for weeks until it’s repaired.

For some people who live in the area, it means taking a long way around through Currie to get to homes on the other side of the road collapse. At the Pender/Duplin County line at Rockfish Creek, water is overflowing the banks on both sides, but people who live in this area say flooding is pretty standard with any significant storm.

Gwendolyn Moore has lived in Willard for 78 years and has seen flooding “many, many times.” “This is pretty standard issue for here,” Jay Horne agreed. “Everybody in this area knows that this is going to happen, and it’s not a worry, and they know to get away from it.”

As of Friday morning, Pender County Emergency Management estimated the area would need another 36 hours for the water to recede.

Across the rest of the county, emergency crews are watching river levels and hoping they won’t rise much higher and create additional problems.

