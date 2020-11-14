Lenoir County advises residents about major flooding potential

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Lenoir County are telling residents to be aware of potential major flooding in the county.

County leaders say the Neuse River is continuing to rise after the recent, heavy rainfall, and additional rises are possible.

Flooding is predicted in low-lying areas that border the Neuse River, including—but not limited to—the Old Asphalt Road area and the Neuse Nature Center.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram reminds residents to not attempt to drive across the roadways covered in floodwaters, and if you move or drive around a barricade, you are breaking the law.

“Residents should be aware of potential major flooding in Lenoir County next week. With models predicting the river continuing to rise, county residents should be knowledgeable and prepared about the situation.”

