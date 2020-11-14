Advertisement

Lenoir County advises residents about major flooding potential

(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Lenoir County are telling residents to be aware of potential major flooding in the county.

County leaders say the Neuse River is continuing to rise after the recent, heavy rainfall, and additional rises are possible.

Flooding is predicted in low-lying areas that border the Neuse River, including—but not limited to—the Old Asphalt Road area and the Neuse Nature Center.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram reminds residents to not attempt to drive across the roadways covered in floodwaters, and if you move or drive around a barricade, you are breaking the law.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigate deadly hit and run
Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run
This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
The driver was killed when their car ran off the road and hit this guardrail Friday morning.
Jamesville man killed in early morning Martin County crash
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Thursday's floods caused major damage to this Beaufort County road.
Washout closes Beaufort County road

Latest News

Flooding devastates Duplin County farmer’s soybean crop
Flooding devastates Duplin County farmer’s soybean crop
Race for Julie’s Pink Warrior Project set for Jacksonville
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny Saturday before rain returns Sunday
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts