Onslow Health Department and Jacksonville Arts Council partner to fight COVID-19

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Health Department and Jacksonville Council for the Arts demonstrate the states' 3W’s Campaign artistically through a mural. The mural features local artist Edith Graves, commissioned to paint the mural, and encourages residents to practice the 3 W’s (wait, wear, and wash).

Wait 6 feet apart, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently. The Onslow County Board of Commissioners will host the mural at their regular meeting on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Government Center.

“This is an opportunity for the Board of Commissioners to support the efforts of our local health department and encourage citizens to be safe,” said Chairman Jack Bright.

They say the mural is just one of the many ways the health department and partners are working together to connect with the community and urge them to continue practicing social distancing, mask-wearing, and good hygiene.

“We felt like the messaging was getting stagnant,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Health Director. “We wanted to do something different and still be interacting with our community during a time where community interaction is limited to virtual interaction.”

Department leaders hope that when people see the mural, they are reminded to continue doing their part. The mural is constructed of three canvas panels that illustrate each W and feature diversity to reflect the Onslow County community.

The agencies ask that if you see the mural, take a picture and tag them on social media using any state or the county hashtags to include #StayStrongNC, #COVID19NC, #MaskUpOnslow.

The mural will move to different locations throughout the community. It began with the Onslow County Health Department and will be at the Government Center for the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Monday.

The mural’s locations are listed on the Onslow County Health Department Facebook page. The mural is also available for organizations to host.

