Greenville police identify cyclist involved in deadly hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The victim in a fatal hit-and-run has been identified by police as a man named Kari Williams.

According to Greenville Police, Williams, 27, of Winterville, was the cyclist involved in a deadly hit-and-run, in Greenville, on South Memorial Drive, on Friday, November 13, around 7:30 p.m.

Here are the suspect photos:

GPD hit-and-run (Greenville Police)

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD Traffic Safety Officer A Vaughan at 252-329-3438 or the non-emergency number at 252-329-4300.

Previous Story:

Greenville Police are investigating a hit-and-run where a bicyclist was killed.

The accident happened Friday night just after 7:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive just past the intersection with Greenville Boulevard.

Southbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Greenville Boulevard to around Mall Drive were closed much of the night.

Police say the bicyclist was a male. The vehicle involved is believed to be a white or tan four door passenger car, and will have damage to the front end, including to the windshield.

Several other vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the crash, and any witnesses are asked to call GPD Traffic Safety Officer A Vaughan at 252-329-3438 or the non-emergency number at 252-329-4300.

