Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you still need to get a Thanksgiving turkey but cannot afford one, then you are in luck.

Green Clean Auto Spa and Brow A Beauty Boutique are donating over 400 turkeys to families in need this holiday season on Saturday, November 14.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Gum Branch Road, in Jacksonville, for the second annual “'Tis the Season to Give Thanks.”

