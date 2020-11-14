Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you still need to get a Thanksgiving turkey but cannot afford one, then you are in luck.

Green Clean Auto Spa and Brow A Beauty Boutique are donating over 400 turkeys to families in need this holiday season on Saturday, November 14.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on Gum Branch Road, in Jacksonville, for the second annual “'Tis the Season to Give Thanks.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.