Flooding devastates Duplin County farmer’s soybean crop

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a field of soybeans that sits adjacent to the Cape Fear River im Duplin County. Each fall the soybeans are harvested for the year.

But Thursday’s rain pushed the water over the river’s banks flooding miles of land, including Adam Grady’s soybeans.

“If it keeps on keeping on, I don’t know if we can keep on keeping on,” said Adam Grady, owner of Dark Branch Farms.

This time, the river is carrying more than water, taking with it time, money and hard work.

“Most likely, these crops will be unharvestable and deemed not fit for livestock feed and have to be destroyed,” Grady explained.

Past storms destroyed homes in the area, leaving empty plots of land. Janet Jones says the trees that once outlined her family home are all that’s left.

Jones said they had over three feet of water in their home after Hurricane Florence, forcing her to leave the land that has been in her family for decades.

“It’s sad that we didn’t used to have it like this,” said Jones.

“When I was a boy, we seen an occasional flooding, but, you know, we’re having major flooding repeatedly year after year now,” Grady explained.

Grady and Jones both said the river needs to be cleaned out for the water to drain.

