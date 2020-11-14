Advertisement

Craven County man sentenced to prison for being habitual impaired driver

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man already convicted half a dozen times for impaired driving has now been convicted as a habitual impaired driver and is headed to prison for 12 to 15 years.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas says 44-year-old Matthew Kitchen was found guilty this week and sentenced.

The latest charges stemmed from an incident in 2017 when he was arrested following a call from a concerned citizen.

Thomas says Kitchen was pulled over in Morehead City and had a blood alcohol concentration of .12. A BAC of .08 is considered impaired.

Thomas said, “This prosecution sends a clear message to repeat impaired drivers in our district that we will prosecute you and seek a very long prison sentence. We were able to obtain an even longer prison sentence in this case since the defendant qualified as a habitual felon. We must keep our highways safe by identifying, charging, and prosecuting impaired drivers.”

Kitchen’s charges were upgraded to felony habitual driving while impaired based upon his having been previously convicted of impaired driving in Carteret County three times in 2000, in Onslow and Wayne Counties in 2012, and in Carteret County again in 2013.

