CarolinaEast takes part in World Kindness Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -We could all use a little extra kindness right now, and it’s a perfect time to make that happen on World Kindness Day on Friday. The idea is to make a point to do something nice for someone because that tends to amplify; in other words, pay forward a kind act.

People who have had kindness shown to them are more likely to show it to others.

CarolinaEast Medical Center and the CarolinaEast Foundation have an employee campaign each year, and this year’s theme was ‘everyday heroes, kindness behind the mask.'

CarolinaEast Foundation Executive Director Jill Thompson said, “Staff is selflessly serving this community by coming to work every day during the pandemic and they are doing it with pride, and love and then the fact that they would donate 441,000 dollars for us to continue our work in the community.”

The money raised will stay here in Eastern Carolina, helping different causes supported by the CarolinaEast Foundation.

Throughout the year, the foundation encourages employees to help out with causes. This year, they gave gift cards to staff at a Louisiana hospital after being damaged during a hurricane. They also gave backpacks to homeless residents and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities.

