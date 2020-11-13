Advertisement

Washout closes Beaufort County road

Thursday's floods caused major damage to this Beaufort County road.
Thursday's floods caused major damage to this Beaufort County road.(WITN)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There has been major damage to a Beaufort County road due to heavy rains on Thursday.

Stilley Town Road, north of Highway 33 outside of Edward, is closed after a 25-foot section of the road was washed away by the flooding.

All that’s left are pieces of the underground pipe that carried Herring Run underneath the road.

Today, the North Carolina Department of Transportation was putting up additional barricades to keep motorists from the area.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

Stilley Town Road is off of Highway 33 outside of Edward.
Stilley Town Road is off of Highway 33 outside of Edward.(WITN)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
NCDMV expanding its online services
Flooding prompts evacuation in Edgecombe County
Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops
Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County