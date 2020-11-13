Washout closes Beaufort County road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There has been major damage to a Beaufort County road due to heavy rains on Thursday.

Stilley Town Road, north of Highway 33 outside of Edward, is closed after a 25-foot section of the road was washed away by the flooding.

All that’s left are pieces of the underground pipe that carried Herring Run underneath the road.

Today, the North Carolina Department of Transportation was putting up additional barricades to keep motorists from the area.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed.

Stilley Town Road is off of Highway 33 outside of Edward. (WITN)

