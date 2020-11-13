Advertisement

UPDATE: Search resumes for 2 after North Carolina campground flooded

Search continues for two missing at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North Carolina...
Search continues for two missing at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North Carolina following flooding.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Emergency crews have resumed their search for a 1-year-old and an adult who are still missing after flood waters swept through a campground in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the search resumed Friday morning in Alexander County following the deaths of three people at the Hiddenite Family Campground. The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Floodwaters had either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground. It’s next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Crews saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Clearing skies and chilly tonight; Sunny Saturday
Newly formed Tropical Storm Iota
Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-12-20
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-12-20