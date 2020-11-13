Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 30th tropical storm of the record breaking 2020 Hurricane Season forms over the Caribbean Sea on Friday the 13th. The storm is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane before threatening Nicaragua and Honduras. These are the same areas hit hard by Category 4 Hurricane Eta earlier this month.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Iota (WITN Weather)

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is expected to weaken early next week over the open Eastern Atlantic waters. Theta is the 29th named storm of the season, breaking the record of 28 storms set in 2005.

The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

