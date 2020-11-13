Saving Graces: Spice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spice.

Volunteers say she is active and loves to play. They says she is known to be a sweetheart and is always very excited to see her foster family. They say she loves everyone she meets, so she’d make a great addition to any home.

Spice also has several siblings looking for forever homes. You can see all of the cats and kittens available for adoption on the Saving Graces' website.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart until November 22 to meet potential adopters by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.