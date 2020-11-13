POW/MIA Chair presented to Wayne Community College

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne Community College is the new home to a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Chair of Honor.

Chapter 371 of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) presented the chair to the college as a physical reminder of the American soldiers, classified as Prisoners of War/Missing in Action, who have not come home from wars and conflicts involving the United States of America.

The association says the seat is to remain unfilled, reserved for those service members upon their return.

It reads: “Since World War I, more than 91,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifices each made in serving our country.”

When presenting the chair, Brandin Wendt, president-elect of the Air Force Sergeants Association, said, “We hope that this chair serves as a symbol for those who have been captured or are missing in action; they have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The chair will reside in the college’s Military Resource Center, which is located on the second floor of the Wayne Learning Center.

Veteran and WCC Vice President for Academic and Student Services Dr. Patty Pfeiffer said, “Wayne Community College is honored to be a recipient of this symbol, remembering and dedicated to those who served and sacrificed for our country. It will always hold a place of honor on our campus, forever in our Military Resource Center.”

The chair is on display in a roped-off area and flanked by an American and a POW/MIA flag.

