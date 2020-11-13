Advertisement

POW/MIA Chair presented to Wayne Community College

POW/MIA Chair to Wayne Community College
POW/MIA Chair to Wayne Community College(Wayne Community College)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne Community College is the new home to a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Chair of Honor.

Chapter 371 of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) presented the chair to the college as a physical reminder of the American soldiers, classified as Prisoners of War/Missing in Action, who have not come home from wars and conflicts involving the United States of America.

The association says the seat is to remain unfilled, reserved for those service members upon their return.

It reads: “Since World War I, more than 91,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifices each made in serving our country.”

When presenting the chair, Brandin Wendt, president-elect of the Air Force Sergeants Association, said, “We hope that this chair serves as a symbol for those who have been captured or are missing in action; they have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The chair will reside in the college’s Military Resource Center, which is located on the second floor of the Wayne Learning Center.

Veteran and WCC Vice President for Academic and Student Services Dr. Patty Pfeiffer said, “Wayne Community College is honored to be a recipient of this symbol, remembering and dedicated to those who served and sacrificed for our country. It will always hold a place of honor on our campus, forever in our Military Resource Center.”

The chair is on display in a roped-off area and flanked by an American and a POW/MIA flag.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
NCDMV expanding its online services
Flooding prompts evacuation in Edgecombe County
Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops
Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County