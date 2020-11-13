Advertisement

POLICE: Roanoke Rapids shooting victim ‘not very cooperative’ during investigation

Investigators say the victim would not give them information about what or where the shooting happened
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say the victim of a shooting Thursday night has not been cooperative with law enforcement.

Chief Bobby Martin says officers went to Daniel Street at around 7 p.m. for a shots fired call. On the way to the scene, officers were notified that someone had been shot.

When they got on scene, they found the victim who had been shot in the arm. Officers tell WITN the victim would not give information as to what happened or where it happened. They say when the victim was at the hospital, he still would not tell officers anything.

If you have information, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

