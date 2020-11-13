Advertisement

Police: 6 shot, including 2 officers, at Gastonia nightclub

The Gastonia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting erupted Thursday night at...
The Gastonia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting erupted Thursday night at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia after the two officers who were working off-duty at the club attempted to de-escalate the fight.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Police say six people, including two police officers, were shot during a nightclub brawl in North Carolina.

The Gastonia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting erupted Thursday night at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia after the two officers who were working off-duty at the club attempted to de-escalate the fight. Authorities say both officers and the other four people who were shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were arrested and charged with six felony counts each of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

It was not immediately clear if Hamilton and Slaughter had an attorney.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
NCDMV expanding its online services
Flooding prompts evacuation in Edgecombe County
Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops
Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County