Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Clearing skies and chilly tonight; Sunny Saturday

Area rivers continue to rise from Thursday’s rains. Bright blue skies will greet us Saturday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

River Flood Warnings: Rivers will continue to rise through the weekend into early next week. You can check out the latest crest forecast’s here.

Tonight

Skies becoming clear. Temperatures dropping to the upper 40s inland and lower 50s near the coast. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

High pressure will briefly build in Saturday with plenty of sunshine. North winds at 10-15 will dip the highs to seasonable mid 60s.

Sunday & Monday

The next cold front will move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds will increase Sunday with a 30% chance of showers. Any rain Sunday will not make the river flooding worse since it will not be a large amount. Highs will reach the low 70s on a windy Sunday, dropping back to the mid 60s Monday. Much cooler air will move in Monday night behind the front.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Newly formed Tropical Storm Iota
Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean Sea
Search continues for two missing at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North Carolina...
UPDATE: Search resumes for 2 after North Carolina campground flooded
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-12-20
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 11-12-20