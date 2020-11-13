Phillip’s Forecast: Clearing skies and chilly tonight; Sunny Saturday

River Flood Warnings: Rivers will continue to rise through the weekend into early next week. You can check out the latest crest forecast’s here.

Tonight

Skies becoming clear. Temperatures dropping to the upper 40s inland and lower 50s near the coast. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

High pressure will briefly build in Saturday with plenty of sunshine. North winds at 10-15 will dip the highs to seasonable mid 60s.

Sunday & Monday

The next cold front will move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Clouds will increase Sunday with a 30% chance of showers. Any rain Sunday will not make the river flooding worse since it will not be a large amount. Highs will reach the low 70s on a windy Sunday, dropping back to the mid 60s Monday. Much cooler air will move in Monday night behind the front.