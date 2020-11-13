Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with Pitt County Health Department and Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church to provide free community Drive-Through COVID-19 testing.

Testing at the surge locations is available to individuals five years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; and anyone who is worried about having the virus. Individuals seeking testing do not need to reside in the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

In Pitt County, the HHS Surge Site is being held Monday, November 16th Friday from 9:00am – 3:30pm at the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville.

An end date has not been determined for this service in Pitt County; therefore this site will remain open as long as the surge site federal resources are provided.

Individuals, seeking COVID-19 testing at this site, should make every effort to pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

