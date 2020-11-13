NCISAA adjusts 8-man football playoff schedule due to rain
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCISAA 8-man football playoffs were suppose to kickoff Friday, Nov. 13 but heavy rainfall Thursday has postponed some of the semifinal games.
DIVISION I SEMIFINALS
(4) Parrott Academy (4-2) at St. David’s School (6-0) - Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
(3) Fayetteville Christian (4-2) at (2) John Paul II (5-2) - Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
(4) Lawrence Academy (0-5) vs. (1) Pungo Christian Academy (3-1) - Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. (@ Lawrence Academy)
(3) Community Christian (1-3) at (2) Bethel Christian Academy (2-1) - Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.