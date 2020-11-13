Advertisement

NCDMV expanding its online services

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -To provide more options for its customers, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding its online options.

The changes mean that starting Saturday certain full provisional license holders will be able to convert credentials to a Class C driver license. Details on which license holders qualify can be found on the DMV website.

The changes were part of House Bill 211, which was signed into law in 2019.

Also starting Saturday is a change for full provisional licenses issued to a person under 18. The change will extend the expiration date for a full provisional license to 60 days after a person’s 21st birthday.

\NCDMV already offers online access for many other services.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Flooding prompts evacuation in Edgecombe County
Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops
Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County