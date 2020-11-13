Advertisement

NC Provides COVID-19 tests to colleges, universities to support testing before Thanksgiving

(KY3)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says that the state is providing COVID-19 tests to colleges and universities across North Carolina to help bolster schools' student testing efforts in advance of Thanksgiving and holiday break.

NCDHHS is sending a total of 74,470 federally-funded rapid antigen tests to public and private colleges and universities across North Carolina to test students before they travel home or celebrate the holidays with people who live outside their household.

NCDHHS is working with local health departments in Guilford, Harnett, New Hanover, Mecklenburg and Pitt counties to host community testing events near college and university campuses for students who need tests before the end of the semester.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus or gather with friends and family over the holidays,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD. “But even if a test result is negative, it’s not a guarantee. Tests represent a moment in time. So students and their families should still practice the 3Ws and wear a mask, wash hands often, and keep a distance of 6 feet from others.”

North Carolina is experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, and NCDHHS urges caution when gathering for Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations.

