NBC PROJECTIONS: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden takes Georgia

A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the...
A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the election.
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NBC has projected that President Donald Trump will win North Carolina, while former Vice President Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia.

North Carolina has 15 electoral votes and Georgia 16.

The two calls complete NBC’s projections of the results from November 3rd.

The network projects Biden will receive 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. A candidate must receive at least 270 electoral votes to become president.

With 97% of the popular vote in nationwide, Biden has received 77,965,666 votes, compared to Trump’s 72,648,762.

NBC has completed its projections for the presidential election.
