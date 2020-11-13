More than 16,000 gallons of sewage spills in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage has spilled into a tributary of the Tar River in Greenville.

Greenville utilities said some 16,142 gallons of sewage got into a drainage tributary to Parker’s Creek, which flows into the Tar.

The spill on Greenfield Boulevard was discovered around 3:00 p.m. Thursday and caused by heavy rains, according to GUC.

The affected areas were treated with a chlorine solution while the state Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.

