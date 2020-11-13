Advertisement

More than 16,000 gallons of sewage spills in Greenville

GUC says more than 16,000 gallons of sewage spilled Thursday.
GUC says more than 16,000 gallons of sewage spilled Thursday.(WITN)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewage has spilled into a tributary of the Tar River in Greenville.

Greenville utilities said some 16,142 gallons of sewage got into a drainage tributary to Parker’s Creek, which flows into the Tar.

The spill on Greenfield Boulevard was discovered around 3:00 p.m. Thursday and caused by heavy rains, according to GUC.

The affected areas were treated with a chlorine solution while the state Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.

