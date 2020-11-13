Advertisement

Medical product maker to relocate to Edgecombe County

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Wolf and Flow X-Ray, a medical imaging manufacturer, will create 68 new jobs in Edgecombe County and invest more than $4.5 million to relocate their headquarters and manufacturing operations to Rocky Mount.

Wolf and Flow X-Ray are global manufacturers of medical and dental imaging products and accessories.

“We are so excited to relocate to Battleboro and the City of Rocky Mount where we know our employees will have a better quality of life,” said Carol Camiola, Chief Financial Officer of Wolf and Flow X-Ray. “We are confident that with the help from the economic development teams and the local colleges that this project will be a great success for us all.”

The salaries will vary for the operations, shipping, administrative, and management positions. The average expected annual salary for all new positions is $36,929, creating a payroll impact of more than $2.5 million per year. Edgecombe County’s overall average annual wage is $35,732.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Wolf and Flow X-Ray’s expansion.

